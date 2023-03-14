Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,543. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

