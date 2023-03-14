Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 782.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,640,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 302,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

