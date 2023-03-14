The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$78.22 Average PT from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.84. The company has a market cap of C$78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$94.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

