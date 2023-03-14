The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Insider Buys £9,760.50 in Stock

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) insider Charles Crole bought 10,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,760.50 ($11,895.80).

The Diverse Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Diverse Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.12). 225,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,467. The Diverse Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.50 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £327.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2,305.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.75.

The Diverse Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The Diverse Income Trust’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About The Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

