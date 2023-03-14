The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,641. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.03.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

