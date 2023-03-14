The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 1,018,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.