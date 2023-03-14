The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

