The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Update

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

