The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 500 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 139,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

