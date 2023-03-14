The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is One Fin Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

One Fin Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,505 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 2.9% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.96% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,280. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

