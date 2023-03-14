The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

