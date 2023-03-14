The Mosaic Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mosaic by 57.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.