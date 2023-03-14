The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

RTLPO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

