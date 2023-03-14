The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $82,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $333,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,419. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.21 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

