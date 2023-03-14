The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.