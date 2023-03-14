The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,107,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

