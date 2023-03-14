The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 609,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

