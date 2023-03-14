Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $425.59 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and $327.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.9034 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03911222 USD and is up 10.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $51,818,844.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

