Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $484.70 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01285206 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $307.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

