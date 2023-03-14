Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.54.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.