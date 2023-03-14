Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report issued on Friday.

TWM has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.54.

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

