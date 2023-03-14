Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.54.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The company has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

