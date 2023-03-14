Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LCFS. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.19. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$9.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.70 million and a P/E ratio of -35.07.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

