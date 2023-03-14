Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

