Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

