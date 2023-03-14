Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35.
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
