Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

