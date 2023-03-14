Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 16,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

