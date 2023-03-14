Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period.

TM opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $186.00.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

