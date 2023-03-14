TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.90 Per Share

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TCAP stock opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.01) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,033.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

