TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TANNZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.39. 9,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

