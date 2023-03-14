TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 24th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

