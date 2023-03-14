TrueFi Tops One Day Volume of $114.22 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $118.64 million and $114.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,921,024 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,915,451.4051199 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12302012 USD and is up 10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $115,688,658.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

