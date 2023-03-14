TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 115,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,732. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.