TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.97

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 95922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.