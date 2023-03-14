U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
