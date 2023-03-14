U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.