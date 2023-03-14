UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.46 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00422302 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,957.28 or 0.28543150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

