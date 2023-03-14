Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

