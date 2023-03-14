Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $4.95 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $144.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00025198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00337130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11908871 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 623 active market(s) with $132,963,878.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

