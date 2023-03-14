United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

