UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $463.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.89 and a 200-day moving average of $512.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $159,549,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

