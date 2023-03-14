USDD (USDD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $720.00 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

