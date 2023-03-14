Utrust (UTK) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and $4.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

