Vai Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.03 million and $687,028.76 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

