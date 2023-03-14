Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 226.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.86. 8,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.18. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

