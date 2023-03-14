Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

