Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

