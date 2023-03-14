Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $83,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

