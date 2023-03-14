Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

