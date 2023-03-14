Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.