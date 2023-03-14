Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.39. 1,756,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.48 and a 200 day moving average of $358.90. The stock has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

